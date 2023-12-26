Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on another record 

RIYADH - Legend­ary footballer Cristiano Ron­aldo is closing in on another record as the year 2023 draws to a close. Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al- Nassr, has scored 51 goals for club and country in 2023. The Portuguese is only one goal behind Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Mu­nich’s Harry Kane — who both have 52 goals each. Kane and Mbappe are finished for the year but Ronaldo still have two more games left with Al Nassr. Apart from the goals, Ronaldo has also provided 15 assists in the 57 matches he has played this year. After his goal against Al-Ettifaq on Friday, the 38-year-old Ron­aldo now has 500 goal contribu­tions since turning 30.