Declining education quality, a ringing alarm bell

LAHORE - As recent years witnessed a clear decline in education standards at the government run institu­tions, respective provincial gov­ernments opted for alternate measures to keep up the pace of quality education.

With some of the known edu­cational institutions in the pri­vate sector already earning lau­rels in the area, the governments are also struggling for a matching response through out of box solu­tions.

A recent decision by the caretak­er Punjab government to shift con­trol of 1000 public-sector schools to a non-governmental organisa­tion (NGO) is a clear manifestation of this approach.

But, the same time, this initiative is also reflective of a malady that the provincial education system is suffering from chronic shortcom­ings in financial, administrative and academic domains.

The challenge of freeing the pro­vincial education system from the clutches of inefficiency is not new as the previous governments also handed over thousands of schools to NGOs under Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority (PEIMA) in 2015.

Paid by the government, these organisations improved education quality and facilities at different urban and rural areas schools be­sides luring a large number of out of school children back to these in­stitutions.

These measures also reflect des­perateness of the governments to grapple with declining education quality at public-sector institu­tions.

“Education quality was at de­cline at both the public and private educational institutions,” claimed Prof Abid Sherwani, Director Gen­eral (DG) University of Manage­ment and Technology (UMT). “De­cline in all fields of life including economy, politics, monetary and value system had also impacted quality of education.”

Being critical of the conduct of both the students and teachers, he recommended to improve perfor­mance of administrative as well as professional side of the educa­tion system. “We need strict regu­lations and their implementation and a specific criterion to run the educational institutions.”

Describing budgetary alloca­tions for education sector as nom­inal, Prof Sherwani remarked, “when we put the education on back burner, its quality would definitely suffer.”

Though the quality of education was a bit better at colleges and universities, yet incapacity and disinterest of teachers, corrupt and weak administrative set-ups, bureaucratic indifference and lack of political will keeps haunting the public sector primary and second­ary level institutions.

Lack of capacity-building initia­tives and infrastructural facilities, temporary appointment of teach­ers, poor attendance of teachers and students and missing facilities at institutions are other factors detrimental to education quality.

“Lack of qualified faculty is enor­mously impacting quality of ed­ucation at our institutions,” said Former Deputy Secretary Plan­ning at Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) Prof. Ashfaq Bokhari. “Imbalance in demand and supply in academia linkages market for lower and upper level institutions, is another factor be­hind poor education quality.”

Referring to lacunae in appoint­ment of regular Vice Chancellors (VCs) at public sector universi­ties, Prof. Bokhari said improper process practiced for VCs appoint­ment was weakening academic and administrative control at pub­lic-sector universities.

“It was also a matter of lacking political will as education had nev­er been a top priority for our pol­iticians and decision makers,” he stated.

Like Prof Bukhari, even the com­mon men also believe that politi­cal elite in the country very often remained oblivious to this declin­ing education quality at our insti­tutions.

“Since they could afford costly education at private institutions for their children, why they would bother about the kids of poor people,” said a small shopkeep­er Ahmed Ali. “For them, political postings and transfers at these in­stitutions were more important than the future of our children.”

Meanwhile, a cursory look at an­nual results of public-sector insti­tutions also presents gloomy pic­ture. Although, there are scattered instances of student from govern­ment institutions clinching posi­tions at Board level examinations, yet the major chunk is grasped by private institutions.

“When the meritorious students prefer to study at private institu­tions, the chances for public sec­tor institutions to excel in this do­main would minimise,” remarked Former Chairman Board of Inter­mediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Prof Chaudhry Is­mail.

Even if the private institutions boast of quality education, he con­tested, the quality was deteriorat­ing there as well. “Commonly, the majority of today’s teachers lack qualitative depth despite higher qualifications.”

He said even many of the PhD degree holders lacked proper grip on their subjects. “This is our main dilemma as many universities giv­en degree awarding status, were unable to maintain the required standards of education.”

Moreover, lethargy and in­competence of the public sector teachers and poor administrative control was also well known to everyone, he added.

“Constant monitoring and tar­get-oriented tasks for heads of in­stitutions were vital for a change,” Prof. Ismail said as he claimed, ap­pointment of administrative sec­retaries other than educationists was another reason behind dete­rioration.

It is worth mentioning that be­sides other factors, the deci­sion of converting many colleges into universities, giving them de­gree awarding status during early 2000s and thereon had also badly affected education quality.

Since the problem is multi-fac­eted, therefore the anti-dote to these ills is efficient implementa­tion of National Education Policy, least political interference in post­ing and transfers of institution­al heads, improve administration and budgetary allocations, pro­mote competitiveness and a put in place a strict reward and punish­ment code.