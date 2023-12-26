District officials join Christmas celebrations, assure support to Christian community

MUZAFFAR GARH. - Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali and Dis­trict Police Officer Syed Hasnain Haider actively participated in the Christmas celebrations at St Raphael Church Rawalewala. The district offi­cials shared the joys of the Christian community, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to safeguarding minority rights. A cake-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, enhancing the festive spirit. Deputy Commissioner Mian Us­man Ali and DPO Syed Hasnain Haider extended congratulations, distributed gifts, and assured the Christian community of collaborative efforts to address their concerns promptly. The leaders of the Christian community expressed gratitude for the officials’ involvement, highlighting the importance of such support in fostering unity and harmony. Both officials reiterated their com­mitment to ensuring the security and happiness of the Christian community in Muzaffargarh dis­trict. District Police Officer Syed Hasnain Haider affirmed the implementation of robust security measures for a peaceful Christmas celebration, receiving appreciation from community lead­ers. The participatory approach of the district administration was acknowledged as a positive step towards promoting inclusivity and under­standing among diverse communities.