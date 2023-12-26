ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment

The case of contempt of the election commission against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhary is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Election Commission, as per the cause list, will file a charge sheet regarding defamation of the Commission.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has requested an open trial in this case.

A four-member commission led by Nisar Durrani will hear the case.

The bench includes Election Commission members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (retired) Ikramullah.