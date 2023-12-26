Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment

ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment
Web Desk
10:22 PM | December 26, 2023
National

The case of contempt of the election commission against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhary is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Election Commission, as per the cause list, will file a charge sheet regarding defamation of the Commission.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has requested an open trial in this case.

A four-member commission led by Nisar Durrani will hear the case.

The bench includes Election Commission members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (retired) Ikramullah. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023