ECP receives PML-N’s 10 members priority list for minority seats

ISLAMABAD - The Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has revealed its priority list for National As­sembly minority seats, sub­mitting a 10-member roster to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Compiled by the PML-N, the list pri­oritizes former National As­sembly member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das Kohistani at the forefront. Joining Kohistani on this list are notable in­dividuals including Dr. Dar­shan Lal, Dr. Nelson Azeem, and Asfandyar Bhandara. Additionally, individuals from UmarKot Sindh, namely Neelam, Dr. Tariq Javed, Sar­dar Darshan Singh, Jagdish Chand, Amir Javed, and Anita Irfan, have also earned posi­tions in this roster, reflecting a comprehensive commit­ment to minority inclusion. Significantly, the list was ap­proved by the party’s leader­ship including Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.