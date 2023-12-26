Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP receives PML-N’s 10 members priority list for minority seats

ECP receives PML-N’s 10 members priority list for minority seats
APP
December 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has revealed its priority list for National As­sembly minority seats, sub­mitting a 10-member roster to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Compiled by the PML-N, the list pri­oritizes former National As­sembly member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das Kohistani at the forefront. Joining Kohistani on this list are notable in­dividuals including Dr. Dar­shan Lal, Dr. Nelson Azeem, and Asfandyar Bhandara. Additionally, individuals from UmarKot Sindh, namely Neelam, Dr. Tariq Javed, Sar­dar Darshan Singh, Jagdish Chand, Amir Javed, and Anita Irfan, have also earned posi­tions in this roster, reflecting a comprehensive commit­ment to minority inclusion. Significantly, the list was ap­proved by the party’s leader­ship including Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023