Ethics triumph

Justice, a concept rooted in moral rightness based on the rule of law, reason, ethics, natural law, equity, or religion, entails acting in a just and fair manner. In our materialistic world, where ethics, rules of law, and order seem less important, money holds significant sway. It can buy respect, love, and societal standing. People often judge others based on their wealth, with the richer gaining more love and respect. Conversely, those lacking money face hardships globally, struggling not only to make ends meet but also to earn peer respect. Individuals with limited financial means often toil in low-paying, uncertain jobs, as observed in the plight of numerous domestic workers dedicating a lifetime of hard work.
Money can purchase happiness, freedom, respect, and even justice. Bribes are widely accepted, enabling people to achieve their goals with money in their pockets. High-ranking officials can be swayed with gifts or cash, perpetuating the cycle of the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer.
Hard work and integrity seldom translate into wealth, leaving those in poverty with limited prospects for financial improvement. The corrupt and unjust system must change to ensure justice for the poor. Every individual deserves justice, but the poor and uneducated often remain unaware of the injustices they endure. They may not realise that they are being exploited as they work for minimal pay, feeling grateful to their employers. A shift toward justice requires citizens, regardless of wealth, to abide by national laws, treat others with love and respect, and eliminate immoral practices like bribery.
To achieve justice, the value of labour must be elevated, and bribery must be eradicated. Collective actions can improve society, and paying employees fairly while respecting them at work and home is essential. Peace in our lives today is a result of their labour of love. Informing workers of their rights and encouraging kindness, especially in our children, can contribute to creating a better world.
ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,
JAMSHORO.