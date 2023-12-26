Ethics triumph

Justice, a concept rooted in moral rightness based on the rule of law, reason, ethics, nat­ural law, equity, or religion, en­tails acting in a just and fair man­ner. In our materialistic world, where ethics, rules of law, and order seem less important, mon­ey holds significant sway. It can buy respect, love, and societal standing. People often judge oth­ers based on their wealth, with the richer gaining more love and respect. Conversely, those lack­ing money face hardships glob­ally, struggling not only to make ends meet but also to earn peer respect. Individuals with limit­ed financial means often toil in low-paying, uncertain jobs, as observed in the plight of numer­ous domestic workers dedicating a lifetime of hard work.

Money can purchase happiness, freedom, respect, and even jus­tice. Bribes are widely accepted, enabling people to achieve their goals with money in their pock­ets. High-ranking officials can be swayed with gifts or cash, perpet­uating the cycle of the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer.

Hard work and integrity sel­dom translate into wealth, leav­ing those in poverty with limited prospects for financial improve­ment. The corrupt and unjust sys­tem must change to ensure justice for the poor. Every individual de­serves justice, but the poor and uneducated often remain un­aware of the injustices they en­dure. They may not realise that they are being exploited as they work for minimal pay, feeling grateful to their employers. A shift toward justice requires citizens, regardless of wealth, to abide by national laws, treat others with love and respect, and eliminate immoral practices like bribery.

To achieve justice, the value of labour must be elevated, and brib­ery must be eradicated. Collective actions can improve society, and paying employees fairly while re­specting them at work and home is essential. Peace in our lives to­day is a result of their labour of love. Informing workers of their rights and encouraging kindness, especially in our children, can con­tribute to creating a better world.

ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,

JAMSHORO.