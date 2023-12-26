Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ex-MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi quits politics

Agencies
December 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Three times MPA from Sindh on women seat during three consecutive general elections, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi quits politics. According to details, from 2002 to 2018, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi contested elections on PML-F ticket and elected member Sindh Assembly on special seat. She remained top among the women participating in the Sindh Assembly’s proceedings. As an opposition member, Nusrat Sehar raised the public issues, corruption, fake appointments and problems faced by women. She quitted the politics and has shifted to Canada.

