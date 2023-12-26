Explosion claims life of tribal elder in Lower SW

WANA - Po­lice in the Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan district said on Monday that a tribal elder had lost his life in a blast caused by an im­provised explosive device. The victim, Akbar Jan, was en route to his residence on a motorcycle when he became the target the attack. Jan was the son of late Malik Shireen Jan, a tribal elder known for his pro-government stance. The family has faced multiple instances of violence due to their opposition to militancy in the region, as the late Malik Shireen had played his role in eliminating Uzbek, Chechen, and other foreign militants from the area.