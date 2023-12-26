Tuesday, December 26, 2023
FAC arranges painting exhibition to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day

Agencies
December 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Faisalabad Arts Coun­cil (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Monday to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah. Deputy Director FAC Muhammad Imran Raza inaugurated the exhibition in which rare pictures and por­traits of Quaid-e-Azam and other personalities were displayed. A large number of people belong­ing to different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony and showed keen interest in the painting exhibition which highlighted various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s life and his services ren­dered for the creation of Pakistan. Later, renowned actors also presented con­cert band performance and sang nationals songs to pay tributes to the great services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Assistant Director FAC Asad Hayat Naul, Hannan Bukhari, Assistant Prof Zain Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Agencies

