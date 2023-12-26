Fading pages, rising screens

The reading habit has gradually become rare in Pakistan in recent times, ranking among the lowest reading nations globally. People spend more time on social media and streaming platforms than engaging with books or newspapers, resulting in a knowledge deficit in our society. This decline is primarily attributed to global digitalization, significantly impacting reading habits. Smartphones and smart screens have replaced traditional book reading, although audio book versions are now available. However, they lack the inherent benefits obtained through actual book reading. Despite digitalization’s influence, no significant steps have been taken to restore the lost value of print, leading to the rapid decline of print media. Many newspapers have ceased operations, and the remaining ones have reduced their page sizes. In the United States alone, approximately 2,200 local print newspapers closed between 2005 and 2021.
Developing a reading habit can occur through various means. It naturally arises as an inheritance from parents, significantly influencing a child’s reading behavior. During childhood, access to interesting books can foster a lasting reading habit. Children are drawn to books with captivating images, playing a crucial role in shaping their reading habits. Exploring books and gaining knowledge tends to cultivate a desire for continuous learning and reading, leading to the development of a consistent reading habit. Moreover, forming a habit of reading newspapers can be achieved by engaging with intriguing, valuable, and informative articles written by creative authors. A person introduced to the world of print media through an engaging article develops a lifelong habit of reading newspapers. Encouraging children to develop a reading habit can also be accomplished by providing them with magazines that align with their interests.
UBAID SAHIL,
Swat.