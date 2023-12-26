Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Faisal Saleh Hayat likely to join PML-N

Web Desk
6:35 PM | December 26, 2023
Senior PPP leader and former federal minister Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). 

According to the sources, the veteran politician will join the former ruling party during the visit of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to Jhang on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Faisal Saleh Hayat along with his brother Asad Hayat will join the PML-N during Shehbaz Sharif's visit.

Shehbaz Sharif will also address the worker's convention on the occasion.

Faisal Saleh Hayat had parted ways with the PPP during the Musharraf regime and later joined the PML-Q. He rejoined the PPP in 2017. In the 2018 general election, he was the PPP candidate but lost the election to PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

