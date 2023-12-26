Fog prevents several flights from landing at Lahore Airport

LAHORE - As dense fog engulfed the Punjab capital city in the morning, the planes faced difficulty in landing at Lahore Airport due to a decrease in visibility. Due to fog around the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, the visibility on the runway was reduced to a mere 50 meters. The foggy conditions led the aviation authorities to use the ILS Cat 3 System to let the plane safely land at the runaway. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a critical technology used in aviation for precision approach and landing operations. Among the various categories of ILS, Category 3 (CAT III) is of significant importance due to its capability to support landing operations in low visibility conditions, thereby enhancing flight safety and operational efficiency. The flights that were not allowed to land at the Lahore airport included. Flight 9P 840 of Fly Jinnah coming from Karachi to Lahore. The plane kept circling in the airspace of Lahore. Flight PF 743 coming from Dammam to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad Airport. Airblue flight PA 413 coming from Sharjah to Lahore was delayed for 16 hours. Flight PA 471 coming from Jeddah was delayed for nine and a half hours. Airblue flight PA 411 coming from Dubai was delayed for nine hours. Sri Lankan Air flight UL 153 coming from Colombo was delayed by two and a half hours. Flight PK 302 coming from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and fifteen minutes.