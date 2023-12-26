Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passes away

Former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passes away
Web Desk
10:31 PM | December 26, 2023
National

Former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman expressed her condolences with the family and loved ones of the late ambassador.

“The late ambassador was always such a strong advocate of a progressive Pakistan and fiercely independent who served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary among many other diplomatic posts in tough situations. Khokhar was always on the phone or in person to share his intellectual capital,” she shared massage on X, formerly knows as Twitter.

 
Riaz Hussain Khokhar was born on December 31, 1942. He served as Pakistan’s ambassador to India, the United States and China before leading the top post of Foreign Secretary of Pakistan at the Foreign Ministry.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023