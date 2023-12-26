Former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passes away

Former foreign secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman expressed her condolences with the family and loved ones of the late ambassador.

“The late ambassador was always such a strong advocate of a progressive Pakistan and fiercely independent who served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary among many other diplomatic posts in tough situations. Khokhar was always on the phone or in person to share his intellectual capital,” she shared massage on X, formerly knows as Twitter.



Riaz Hussain Khokhar was born on December 31, 1942. He served as Pakistan’s ambassador to India, the United States and China before leading the top post of Foreign Secretary of Pakistan at the Foreign Ministry.