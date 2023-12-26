Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four murdered in two different incidents in Shikarpur

Agencies
December 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR-Four people including a man and his son were shot dead in two different incidents in Shikarpur on Monday.
Two people were slain and two others injured when two rival groups clashed in Hazarao Chadio village in Shikarpur’s suburban area of Dakhan.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Zameer Chandio and Ayyaz. The police shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.
The police said old enmity between the rival groups triggered the armed clash.
SSP Shikarpur took notice of the incident and ordered the early arrest of the accused.
Meanwhile, a man and his son were murdered mysteriously in a Shikarpur village (Momin Wadhio) on Monday within the limits of Baddu police station. The police reached the crime scene and started investigation after taking the dead bodies into its custody.
The dead bodies have been shifted to hospital later. The deceased have been identified as Gulzar and Deedar Channa.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023