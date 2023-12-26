Four murdered in two different incidents in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR-Four people including a man and his son were shot dead in two different incidents in Shikarpur on Monday.

Two people were slain and two others injured when two rival groups clashed in Hazarao Chadio village in Shikarpur’s suburban area of Dakhan.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Zameer Chandio and Ayyaz. The police shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The police said old enmity between the rival groups triggered the armed clash.

SSP Shikarpur took notice of the incident and ordered the early arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, a man and his son were murdered mysteriously in a Shikarpur village (Momin Wadhio) on Monday within the limits of Baddu police station. The police reached the crime scene and started investigation after taking the dead bodies into its custody.

The dead bodies have been shifted to hospital later. The deceased have been identified as Gulzar and Deedar Channa.