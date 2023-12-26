Four outlaws held in DIK, arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering four pistols along with ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Yarik Police Station, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate ac­tions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Yarik police station led by SHO Khu­bab Khan Baloch arrested accused Hanif Ullah and Naeem recovering two pistols along with seven car­tridges from their possession. Simi­larly, Arif Ullah Marwat was arrest­ed with a pistol and two cartridges and Mishkaat Ullah with one 30-bore pistol and two cartridges.