Four outlaws held in DIK, arms recovered

APP
December 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN -   The district police have arrested four outlaws recovering four pistols along with ammunition from their possession here in the limits of Yarik Police Station, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate ac­tions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Yarik police station led by SHO Khu­bab Khan Baloch arrested accused Hanif Ullah and Naeem recovering two pistols along with seven car­tridges from their possession. Simi­larly, Arif Ullah Marwat was arrest­ed with a pistol and two cartridges and Mishkaat Ullah with one 30-bore pistol and two cartridges.

APP

