Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Gaza war makes for sombre Christmas in the Holy Land

Agencies
December 26, 2023
International

BETHLEHEM- Sadness over the war in Gaza subdued the holiday cheer in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, when the biblical town would usually be decked out in festive finery. There was no revelry on Sunday, with few worshippers or tourists on the streets of the Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, which according to Christian tradition was the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Celebrations in the Holy Land have mostly been cancelled in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are living through the deadliest war ever to engulf the besieged Palestinian territory. “A lot of people are dying for this land,” says Nicole Najjar, an 18-year-old student in the city’s deserted Manger Square. “It’s really hard to celebrate while our people are dying.” A work of art evoking the tragedy of the war has been installed on the ground opposite the Church of the Nativity, taking the place of the life-size nativity scene and colossal Christmas tree that would normally be there. On the building next door, a large banner reads: “Stop the genocide, stop the displacement, lift the blockade.” In the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory, an estimated 1,000 Christians have taken refuge in churches. Last week, a mother and daughter were killed by an Israeli sniper inside the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City.

Agencies

International

