Hamas vows to continue fighting as Israel says war will last long

GAZA/TEL AVIV - In his first public message since the massacres of October 7, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sin­war on Monday remained defi­ant, while grossly inflating the group’s achievements in the war.

Hamas is facing a “fierce, vio­lent and unprecedented battle” against Israel, Sinwar said in a message to Hamas’s political leadership. But he also claimed that the group was on its way to crushing the Israel Defense Forc­es, and, referring to Israel, said Hamas will not submit to “the oc­cupation’s conditions.”

Sinwar also claimed that the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, had “targeted” over 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers, and killed about third of them — that is, over 1,500. At least250 people were martyred and 500 others were injured over the past 24 hours in the areas of Bureij, Nuseirat and Al-Maghazi in central Gaza, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Monday, adding the death toll across the en­clave since October 7 is now 20,674.

At least 70 people were martyred in an Israeli attack at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Sun­day, according to the strip’s Hamas-run health ministry. A video posted by the Palestini­an Red Crescent shows sever­al wounded people from the camp being taken into ambu­lances. “What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massa­cre that is being committed on a crowded residential square,” spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a Telegram post on the ministry’s account.

The Israel Defense Forc­es (IDF) said it had received reports of an incident at the camp, which it was reviewing. “Despite the challenges posed by Hamas operating within ci­vilian areas in Gaza, the IDF is committed to international law, including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians,” the IDF said.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces announced the deaths of two soldiers on Monday morning, both of whom were killed in fighting in the north­ern Gaza Strip the previous day, bringing the number of troops killed since the start of the ground operation in late October to 156.

Israeli Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu said Mon­day that Israel will intensify its fight against Hamas in the coming days. He told members of his party that he had visit­ed Gaza on Monday morning and that Israel’s military cam­paign there was “not close to being over”.

His comments come days after the US secretary of state said Israel should lower the in­tensity of its strikes.

The war began on 7 October after Hamas led a deadly attack on communities inside Israel.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday that some 20,674 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bom­bardments since then. It says most of the fatalities have been women and children.

Some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, were killed when Ha­mas gunmen stormed across the border on 7 October. About 240 people were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Israel says 132 are still being held.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and return the hostages to Israel.

On Monday he told a meeting of his Likud party that troops he met on his visit to Gaza had urged Israel to keep fighting.

“They all asked me only one thing: that we don’t stop and continue on until the end,” he said. “So we don’t stop, we keep fighting and we deepen the fighting in the coming days and it will be a long fight and it is not close to ending.”

Netanyahu was interrupted by shouts from family mem­bers of hostages as he spoke during a special session of the parliament Monday. The fam­ily members of the hostages captive in Gaza held posters and signs with the photos and names of their loved ones.

Netanyahu, who had just re­turned from a trip to Gaza, said a brigade commander on the ground told the prime minister that troops needed more time on location to complete their operation.

At this time, hostage fami­lies began vocalizing their dis­sent, saying “there is no time.” As he resumed his comments, families can be heard chanting loudly, “Now! Now! Now!”

Citing previous interactions with families of fallen IDF sol­diers, Netanyahu said he was told, “Our sons did not die in vain. We must not stop the war until we secure the complete victory over those who wish us dead.” At this point, the family members in the gallery of the Knesset reiterated their chants, saying, “Everyone - now! Every­one – now!”

Meanwhile Israeli and Arab media say that Egypt has pro­posed a plan for a ceasefire be­tween the two sides.

According to reports, the plan would see the phased release of all Israeli hostages and an un­determined number of Pales­tinian prisoners held in Israeli jails over the course of a month and a half, ending with a sus­pension of Israel’s offensive.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens to respond to the killing of a senior officer in Syria, allegedly in an Israeli airstrike. In a statement car­ried by Iranian media, the IRGC confirms Brig. Gen. Razi Mousavi, a senior military ad­viser in Syria, was killed in a strike near Damascus.