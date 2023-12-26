Health haven

Pakistan, a vast country with a large population, has numerous remote regions like Sindh and Balochistan. Unfortunately, these areas lack proper hospitals, forcing residents to travel to major cities for medical treatment. This situation leaves innocent and impoverished people without access to essential healthcare services, resulting in significant suffering.
In these rural areas, women face particular challenges, including difficulties giving birth and a lack of female doctors. The scarcity of medicines and inadequately trained doctors exacerbates the problem, preventing proper care for patients. The healthcare services in our country fall short of international standards, compounding the already dire situation.
The dearth of proper hospitals and qualified medical professionals in rural areas highlights the urgent need for change. Innocent individuals, especially women, should not bear the brunt of inadequate healthcare facilities.
DANIAL TANVIR,
Islamabad.