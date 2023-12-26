Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Health haven

December 26, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan, a vast country with a large population, has numer­ous remote regions like Sindh and Balochistan. Unfortunate­ly, these areas lack proper hos­pitals, forcing residents to travel to major cities for medical treat­ment. This situation leaves in­nocent and impoverished peo­ple without access to essential healthcare services, resulting in significant suffering.

In these rural areas, women face particular challenges, in­cluding difficulties giving birth and a lack of female doctors. The scarcity of medicines and inad­equately trained doctors exac­erbates the problem, prevent­ing proper care for patients. The healthcare services in our coun­try fall short of international standards, compounding the al­ready dire situation.

The dearth of proper hospitals and qualified medical profession­als in rural areas highlights the urgent need for change. Innocent individuals, especially women, should not bear the brunt of inad­equate healthcare facilities.

Olympians XI beat Pak Greens XI in Quaid Day exhibition hockey match

DANIAL TANVIR,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023