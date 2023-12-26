HMC gives Christian employees leave, advanced salaries

PESHAWAR - On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, as well as Christmas, Hayatabad Medical Com­plex announced four days leave, with ad­vanced payment of salaries to Christian employees.

HMC spokesperson Tauheed Zulfiqar said that a ceremony in this regard was held at the hospital. In attendance were officers of the hospital administration, Board of Governors member Dr Muham­mad Ali Chohan, and employees from the administration and the Christian com­munity.

The administration extended Christ­mas greetings to the Christian communi­ty and cut a Christmas cake.

Dr Muhammad Ali Chohan said that on the festive occasion, the new Board of Governors had ensured timely sala­ry disbursement, in addition to bonuses, for all 47 employees affiliated with the Christian community at the hospital.

Dr Chohan remarked that the found­er of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, played a vital role, making sacrifices to establish an independent Pakistan.

He also highlighted the significant con­tributions made by the Christian com­munity, emphasising their shared com­mitment to Pakistani identity.

The Christmas community expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for being a part of their joys on Christ­mas Day and thanked them for organis­ing the ceremony.