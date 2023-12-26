HMC gives Christian employees leave, advanced salaries

PESHAWAR - On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, as well as Christmas, Hayatabad Medical Complex announced four days leave, with advanced payment of salaries to Christian employees.
HMC spokesperson Tauheed Zulfiqar said that a ceremony in this regard was held at the hospital. In attendance were officers of the hospital administration, Board of Governors member Dr Muhammad Ali Chohan, and employees from the administration and the Christian community.
The administration extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and cut a Christmas cake.
Dr Muhammad Ali Chohan said that on the festive occasion, the new Board of Governors had ensured timely salary disbursement, in addition to bonuses, for all 47 employees affiliated with the Christian community at the hospital.
Dr Chohan remarked that the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, played a vital role, making sacrifices to establish an independent Pakistan.
He also highlighted the significant contributions made by the Christian community, emphasising their shared commitment to Pakistani identity.
The Christmas community expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for being a part of their joys on Christmas Day and thanked them for organising the ceremony.