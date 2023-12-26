Investigation directed against ex-chairman Sindh Text Book Board for corrupt practices

KARACHI-The Sindh caretaker government has directed investigations against former chairman of Sindh Text Book Board Agha Sohail Pathan for involvement in alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the provincial government ordered to investigate corruption allegations against former chairman of Sindh Text Book Board. During the investigation, it was revealed that a substantial amount, exceeding Rs10 million, was defalcated from the transportation funds. Additionally, the former chairman reportedly hired around 70 employees – who were drawing salaries while sitting at home – without proper contractual agreements.

In a related development, it has been reported that the Sindh Text Book Board attempted to invest Rs500,000,000 in a private bank, aimed at investing public funds. The provincial government has intervened in the matter, halting the processing of the cheque through treasury authorities.