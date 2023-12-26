Islamabad Expressway accident claims four lives

ISLAMABAD - Four individuals lost their lives, and five sustained multiple injuries following a collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on Islamabad Expressway during the early hours of Monday, as reported by informed sources. The deceased and the injured were transported to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem and medical care, respectively.

The Khanna police have initiated an investigation and filed a case against the car’s occupants based on a complaint lodged by Islas Masih, according to a police spokesperson. Confirming the fatalities, the spokesperson mentioned the demise of four individuals in this tragic road accident.

According to sources, Islas Masih reported the incident to the Police Station (PS) Khanna, stating that he, along with his brother Johnson Masih, Shamoon Masih, and son Zaron Masih, was returning home after visiting his cousin Kadan Masih’s residence in G-7/2 Sector on a motorcycle. He recounted how a speeding car collided with their motorcycle from behind near Dhoke Kala Khan Stop at 3:30 am, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Consequently, all riders suffered fatal injuries and were promptly taken to PIMS and BBH for medical attention, Islas Masih added. A police officer noted in the FIR that he visited the accident site and subsequently the hospital, confirming the passing of three individuals—Nadim, Johnson Masih, and Zaron—while five others sustained injuries. The police also cleared the damaged bike and car from the accident scene. Postmortems conducted by PIMS allowed the bodies to be released to the respective families for burial arrangements.