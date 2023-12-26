Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad Expressway accident claims four lives

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Four individuals lost their lives, and five sustained multiple injuries following a collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on Islamabad Expressway during the early hours of Monday, as reported by informed sources. The deceased and the injured were transported to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem and medical care, respectively.
The Khanna police have initiated an investigation and filed a case against the car’s occupants based on a complaint lodged by Islas Masih, according to a police spokesperson. Confirming the fatalities, the spokesperson mentioned the demise of four individuals in this tragic road accident.
According to sources, Islas Masih reported the incident to the Police Station (PS) Khanna, stating that he, along with his brother Johnson Masih, Shamoon Masih, and son Zaron Masih, was returning home after visiting his cousin Kadan Masih’s residence in G-7/2 Sector on a motorcycle. He recounted how a speeding car collided with their motorcycle from behind near Dhoke Kala Khan Stop at 3:30 am, causing both vehicles to overturn.
Consequently, all riders suffered fatal injuries and were promptly taken to PIMS and BBH for medical attention, Islas Masih added. A police officer noted in the FIR that he visited the accident site and subsequently the hospital, confirming the passing of three individuals—Nadim, Johnson Masih, and Zaron—while five others sustained injuries. The police also cleared the damaged bike and car from the accident scene. Postmortems conducted by PIMS allowed the bodies to be released to the respective families for burial arrangements.

Court upholds validity of MDCAT 2022 results for two years

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023