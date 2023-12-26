Islamabad police crack down on underage drivers

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police promptly addressed the issue of underage motorcyclists and drivers, imposing fines as part of the Special Traffic Education and Enforcement campaign. Directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and CPO Safe City/Traffic, the force initiated this campaign to alleviate citizens’ traffic-related challenges, as highlighted by a police public relations officer on Monday.

The ongoing campaign specifically targets underage bikers, individuals engaging in reckless driving, and those flouting traffic regulations. Under the guidance of the Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Zonal DSPs are rigorously enforcing these rules. Special squads, formed by the Islamabad Capital Police, have set up roadblocks across major highways and squares in Islamabad, aiming to enforce legal measures against underage drivers and other traffic violators. Concurrently, informational pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to enhance public awareness.

Teams from the education wing are actively engaging with the public to disseminate crucial road safety regulations. Consequently, several underage motorcyclists and traffic violators have been fined, with unregistered bikes seized at various police stations. Parents are urged to fulfil their responsibilities by ensuring minors do not operate vehicles, aligning with the law.

The overarching goal of this campaign remains safeguarding the lives of our citizens.