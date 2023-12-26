Islamabad Police reject propaganda of Baloch Yakjehti Council

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police has rejected the propaganda of Baloch Yakjehti coun­cil about any maltreatment with the protesters from Balochistan.

Infect, despite the provocative be­haviour of the protesters the police exercised maximum restraint and treated the protesters as per law, a statement issued by the Islamabad police here on Monday said.

the statement also rejected the claim of water cannon used by po­lice against women and children in cold weather, saying, there were no women or children at the place where the water cannon was used to disperse the protestors.

the police also rejected the alle­gation about still keeping 100 pro­testers in custody, adding, that 200 arrested protestors had already been released on the directions of the Prime Minister’s committee and governor Balochistan.

giving the details of the happenings, the statement said that the police peacefully stopped the Baloch protes­tors from entering the Red Zone.

Contrary to the propaganda, the Islamabad administration and po­lice allowed the protestors led by Dr. Mah Rang and Sami Deen Baloch to enter Islamabad.

The Islamabad police allowed the protestors to hold a sit-in at F-9 Park with full security, but the pro­testors rejected the offer and pro­ceeded towards the red zone.

A large number of masked baton-carrying protesters reached the National Press Club and the protest­ers blocked the Srinagar highway, shouting slogans against the state.

According to the statement, due to protest the federal capital faced road closure while hundreds of ve­hicles and passengers got stuck in traffic and normal life was greatly affected.

The statement clarified that dur­ing this whole saga, no force was used, but the protestors were re­quested to remain peaceful.

However, a strong propaganda campaign was launched at the national and international level through social media regarding mal­treatment with women and children.

The administration and police offi­cials also visited the protest site and took strict security measures in view of the terror threat, said the state­ment.

It further stated that some mis­creants were spreading rumours and propaganda to spread hatred against institutions and to gain cheap fame.

However, despite all propaganda the Islamabad Police was providing full security to the people gathered at the protest site.

The security of everyone in the capital is the first priority of Is­lamabad Police, the statement said adding that it was the duty of the police to ensure the writ of the state as well as the safety of the people’s lives and property.

Peaceful demonstration is the right of every citizen but disrupting normal life and challenging the writ of the state cannot be tolerated, the statement concluded.