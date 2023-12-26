Karachi mayor for following Quaid’s footsteps

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Quaid-e-Azam was the great leader of this century owing to his leadership skills and struggle.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is our great leader who realised the dream of a separate state for Muslims and today we are living in our country with complete religious freedom,” he said during his visit at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary. He offered Fateha at the Quaid’s Mazar and also recorded his comments in the Guest Book kept there. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in City Council Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hasan Sajid and other departmental heads of KMC were also with him. The mayor further said that Pakistan came into being as per the dream of Allama Iqbal. Living nations always remember their benefactors and their character and thoughts.

Wahab said that Quaid-e-Azam ensured the establishment of the great kingdom of Pakistan by uniting a scattered nation and the establishing an Islamic and ideological state on the map of the world. Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader of the world and we are a strong nation, and a stable society can be created by following the words and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam who believed in work and only work. The mayor said, “Hope, courage and self-confidence was the message of Quaid-e-Azam who said that no power can ever eliminate Pakistan,” adding, “We should build our lives according to the principles of Quaid-i-Azam, as this city, this province, this country is ours.”