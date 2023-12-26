Kashmiris remember Quaid-e-Azam on his 147th birth anniversary with fabulous zest

MIRPUR ( AJK) - People across Azad Jammu Kashmir celebrated Quaid-e-Azam day marking the state-wide celebrations of 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with great enthu­siasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for mak­ing Pakistan progressive and prosper­ous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

It was gazetted holiday across AJK on this occasion.The day dawned with spe­cial prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam were hosted in all ten districts. as well as the subordi­nate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis – Muzaffarabad and divisional headquar­ters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day. Various social, po­litical and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The Quaid’s birth day cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing “Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam” to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speak­ers paid glorious tributes to the found­er of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements – which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In lake city of Mirpur, major ceremo­ny to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Regional Campus of Al­lama Iqbal Open University with full respect and honour coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to fol­low the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir.

The event was chaired by the distin­guished Professor Dr. Zubair Ahmed Qazi, retired director of Mian Muham­mad Bakhs Library, Mirpur.