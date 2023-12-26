Kremlin critic Navalny moved to Arctic penal colony: ally

MOSCOW - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been moved to a penal colony in the Arctic, al­lies said on Monday after over two weeks during which his whereabouts were unknown.

Authorities transferred Russia’s most prominent opposition politician to an isolated penal colony three months before a presidential vote expected to easily hand Vladimir Putin a fifth term.

“We have found Alexei Navalny,” his ally, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media.

“He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District,” Yar­mysh added. “His lawyer visited him today. Alexei is doing well.”

The district of Kharp, home to about 5,000 peo­ple, is located above the Arctic Circle. It is “one of the most northern and remote colonies,” said Ivan Zhdanov, who manages Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

“Conditions there are harsh, with a special re­gime in the permafrost zone” and very little con­tact to the outside world, Zhdanov said. Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests before being jailed in 2021, after surviving an attempt to assassinate him by poisoning. He first spent most of his detention at the IK-6 penal colony, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow in the Vlad­imir region. A court extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges.

It also ruled that he be moved to a harsher spe­cial regime prison, usually housing particularly dangerous prisoners. After weeks of uncertainty, Navalny was found at IK-3 -- “Polar Wolf “ -- a strict regime colony. He could be moved to the nearby penal colony No.18 -- “Polar Owl” -- which has an even harsher regime.