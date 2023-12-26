Massive pipeline fire engulfs Jorian area sparking panic

Rawalpindi-A massive fire broke out at an oil pipeline in Jorian area of Dhamial on Monday, according to informed sources.

The blaze consumed a house entirely, causing waves of panic in the region falling under Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni jurisdiction. Footage circulating on social media depicted thick black smoke billowing over what appeared to be Jorian Village, situated along a road concealing high-power oil supply lines managed by ARL.

The fire’s cause remains unclear, though locals disclosed ongoing illegal oil and diesel sales from the house that was engulfed. Saddar Bairooni police, in conjunction with officials from Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) and Pakistan Oil Limited (POL), are investigating the incident.

“At around 9:50 am, a massive fire erupted in an oil supply line, engulfing a nearby house,” recounted Qamar Shah, a local resident running a mobile repair shop a short distance away. He mentioned that an elderly man, likely the house’s watchman, sustained minor injuries.

Immediately after the incident, Rescue 1122 firefighters, police, personnel from other law enforcement agencies, as well as officials from district government, ARL, POL, and OGDCL rushed to the scene to oversee firefighting operations.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha informed media personnel, “It appears the fire might have occurred due to an attempted oil theft from the pipeline.” Investigations are underway, he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, SI Jamal Nawaz, revealed that the house is owned by a lady residing in the UK. She had rented it out to two families on December 12, but remarkably, none of the family members have approached the police following the fire.

Engineers and experts from ARL and POL are currently excavating the soil around the oil supply pipeline to determine the cause of the explosion. “Police will progress based on the inquiry reports from ARL and POL engineers,” SI Jamal Nawaz affirmed. “Our swift response contained and subdued the fire soon after it engulfed the house,” stated a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.”