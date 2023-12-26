Minorities must be treated with kindness: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that minorities must be treated with kindness as per the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said this while addressing a prayer ceremony held at Cathe­dral Chruch here. CM extended Christmas greeting to Christian community.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Church­es and houses damaged in Jaran­wala incident had been repaired, while houses which had been burnt were provided financial as­sistance.

He further said that ‘after Ja­ranwala incident, ‘Meesaq’ cen­tres have been established in all the districts for the protection of the rights of the minorities and the promotion of inter-faith harmony”.

The CM said that today biggest ‘Measaq Centre” will be inaugu­rated in Lahore.

For the first time Punjab Cab­inet meeting was held in Jaran­wala Church to express solidar­ity with Christian community, he said and added that doors of Mosques were opened for Chris­tians after Jaranwala incident.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasised on protecting rights of minorities. He said that services of christian community in the field of education could not be denied. Naqvi said, “Sacred heart, Convent and other educational institu­tions of Christian community are source of pride for all of us.”

He said, “Muslims deeply re­spect Hazrat Isa (AS) as one of the great messengers of Allah Al­mighty.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Archbishop of Lahore Sebas­tian Francis Shaw welcomed the CM at the Church and presented flowers to him. Christmas cake was also cut on the occasion.

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by 31st

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Monday di­rected the authorities to complete civil works of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) projects in Gu­jranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisal­abad by December 31 to ensure public safety.

While chairing a meeting at the PSCA’s head office here, the CM said that commissioners and RPOs should conduct regular vis­its and daily progress reports must be submitted to him as well.

As many as 600 cameras in Fais­alabad, 700 CCTV cameras in Gu­jranwala and 750 cameras in Rawalpindi would be integrated with PSCA. He further directed that the DIC-3 project should be started without delay in 17 small districts and the upgradation of 737 police stations should also be completed by January 31.

IG Police and MD PSCA briefed the CM about various aspects.

Earlier, he reviewed the security arrangements for Dec 25 through CCTV cameras and noted that law enforcement agencies were ful­ly vigilant and comprehensive se­curity measures had been imple­mented throughout the province.

Caretaker Information Minis­ter Amir Mir, SMBR, AIG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Naqvi opens Gulberg Sports Complex

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inau­gurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games.

He also inspected gymnasium, badminton indoor hall and swim­ming pool. Naqvi also inspected exercise machinery in gymnasi­um besides checking ladies gym indoor hall. He also witnessed taekwondo and checked getting sport complex membership on LDA application.

Mohsin Naqvi paid fee and ac­quired first membership of the complex. He also played badmin­ton, snooker and other games.

The CM also inspected adjoin­ing commercial zone with the complex. He appreciated high standard of the sports complex.

Later talking to media persons, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We have completed Gulberg Sports com­plex project.”

He said that efforts were be­ing made to open membership of the complex for public. He further said it was good project for recre­ation of Lahorites.

The CM said that chief secre­tary and LDA Director General had been directed to keep suita­ble membership fee.

He further said that cleanliness in rural areas was being carried out under ‘Gaon Chamkay Gain’ project.

He said that 737 police stations were being upgraded, and add­ed that all out efforts were being made to complete pending and ongoing projects.

Two state of the art cricket academies would be completed in Faisalabad and Sialkot and hand­ed over to Pakistan Cricket Board, he added.