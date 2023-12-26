Minorities must be treated with kindness: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that minorities must be treated with kindness as per the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
He said this while addressing a prayer ceremony held at Cathedral Chruch here. CM extended Christmas greeting to Christian community.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Churches and houses damaged in Jaranwala incident had been repaired, while houses which had been burnt were provided financial assistance.
He further said that ‘after Jaranwala incident, ‘Meesaq’ centres have been established in all the districts for the protection of the rights of the minorities and the promotion of inter-faith harmony”.
The CM said that today biggest ‘Measaq Centre” will be inaugurated in Lahore.
For the first time Punjab Cabinet meeting was held in Jaranwala Church to express solidarity with Christian community, he said and added that doors of Mosques were opened for Christians after Jaranwala incident.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasised on protecting rights of minorities. He said that services of christian community in the field of education could not be denied. Naqvi said, “Sacred heart, Convent and other educational institutions of Christian community are source of pride for all of us.”
He said, “Muslims deeply respect Hazrat Isa (AS) as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty.”
It is pertinent to mention here that Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw welcomed the CM at the Church and presented flowers to him. Christmas cake was also cut on the occasion.
CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by 31st
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed the authorities to complete civil works of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) projects in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad by December 31 to ensure public safety.
While chairing a meeting at the PSCA’s head office here, the CM said that commissioners and RPOs should conduct regular visits and daily progress reports must be submitted to him as well.
As many as 600 cameras in Faisalabad, 700 CCTV cameras in Gujranwala and 750 cameras in Rawalpindi would be integrated with PSCA. He further directed that the DIC-3 project should be started without delay in 17 small districts and the upgradation of 737 police stations should also be completed by January 31.
IG Police and MD PSCA briefed the CM about various aspects.
Earlier, he reviewed the security arrangements for Dec 25 through CCTV cameras and noted that law enforcement agencies were fully vigilant and comprehensive security measures had been implemented throughout the province.
Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, SMBR, AIG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.
Naqvi opens Gulberg Sports Complex
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games.
He also inspected gymnasium, badminton indoor hall and swimming pool. Naqvi also inspected exercise machinery in gymnasium besides checking ladies gym indoor hall. He also witnessed taekwondo and checked getting sport complex membership on LDA application.
Mohsin Naqvi paid fee and acquired first membership of the complex. He also played badminton, snooker and other games.
The CM also inspected adjoining commercial zone with the complex. He appreciated high standard of the sports complex.
Later talking to media persons, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We have completed Gulberg Sports complex project.”
He said that efforts were being made to open membership of the complex for public. He further said it was good project for recreation of Lahorites.
The CM said that chief secretary and LDA Director General had been directed to keep suitable membership fee.
He further said that cleanliness in rural areas was being carried out under ‘Gaon Chamkay Gain’ project.
He said that 737 police stations were being upgraded, and added that all out efforts were being made to complete pending and ongoing projects.
Two state of the art cricket academies would be completed in Faisalabad and Sialkot and handed over to Pakistan Cricket Board, he added.