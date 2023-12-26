Mohmand Cricket Junior League opens

MOHMAND - The opening ceremony of the first Mohmand Cricket Junior League Tournament was held at Mohmand Cricket Ground Chan­da of Halimzai tehsil of Mohmand tribal district here on Monday.

Mir Awais Khan Mohmand for­mally opened the tournament along with Mohmand Cricket As­sociation officials and team spon­sors. The ceremony was held for the first time in history of Mo­hmand district.

At least 21 teams from across the district are participating in the junior league being played at Mo­hmand Cricket Ground.

The tournament will contin­ue till January 24 and 52 match­es will be played in tournament. The tournament sponsor Mirwais Khan Mohmand officially inaugu­rated the tournament along with MCA officials and team sponsors.

While talking to the media per­sons, Mirwais Mohman said that he has always tried to promote sports in Mohmand district and has built an international stand­ard ground here. He said that such tournaments can bring forward the talent of the youth and the day is not far when the players from Mohmand will make the name of the country and the nation bright in the world.