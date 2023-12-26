Mohmand Cricket Junior League opens

MOHMAND - The opening ceremony of the first Mohmand Cricket Junior League Tournament was held at Mohmand Cricket Ground Chanda of Halimzai tehsil of Mohmand tribal district here on Monday.
Mir Awais Khan Mohmand formally opened the tournament along with Mohmand Cricket Association officials and team sponsors. The ceremony was held for the first time in history of Mohmand district.
At least 21 teams from across the district are participating in the junior league being played at Mohmand Cricket Ground.
The tournament will continue till January 24 and 52 matches will be played in tournament. The tournament sponsor Mirwais Khan Mohmand officially inaugurated the tournament along with MCA officials and team sponsors.
While talking to the media persons, Mirwais Mohman said that he has always tried to promote sports in Mohmand district and has built an international standard ground here. He said that such tournaments can bring forward the talent of the youth and the day is not far when the players from Mohmand will make the name of the country and the nation bright in the world.