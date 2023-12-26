Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Misaq Centre

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the “Misaq Centre,” a dedicated facility for minorities in Kahna. On this occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the Misaq Center’s significance in fostering interfaith harmony, resolving religious and social issues, and serving as a religious dialogue centre. The centre would also raise awareness about religious festivals and offer a service center for the protection and well-being of minorities, he added. In Lahore, services were being extended through Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Misaq Centre Kahna and Mozang Centre.