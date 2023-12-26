Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Misaq Centre

Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the “Misaq Centre,” a dedicated facility for minorities in Kahna. On this occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the Misaq Center’s significance in fostering interfaith harmony, resolving religious and social issues, and serving as a religious dialogue centre. The centre would also raise awareness about religious festivals and offer a service center for the protection and well-being of minorities, he added. In Lahore, services were being extended through Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Misaq Centre Kahna and Mozang Centre.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703540682.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023