Murtaza Solangi urges all political parties to stand united for country's betterment

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has urged all political parties to stand united to contribute to country's betterment.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed the need to focus on the real problems of the country.

The Minister said Quaid-e-Azam's struggle in British era is an example for today's politicians as it never witnessed any breach of law.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah firmly believed in the rule of law even when the colonial laws were not in favor of the people. He said the way to bring any change in law lies in peaceful political struggle.

To a question, the Minister said Election Commission is an independent body that can take action on any kind of irregularity.

He said the Election Commission has taken notice of the incidents of snatching of nomination papers.