Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif, Prof Sajid Mir discuss political landscape, election preparations

Nawaz Sharif, Prof Sajid Mir discuss political landscape, election preparations
Web Desk
10:24 PM | December 26, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Central Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan emir Prof Sajid Mir.

Other leaders included PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and others.

The meeting discussed the current political landscape and election preparations.

Prof Sajid Mir applauded Nawaz Sharif's contributions to the country, congratulating him and Maryam Nawaz Sharif on their NAB references exoneration.

Mir condemned NAB's alleged politically motivated false cases against Nawaz Sharif and discussed political collaboration for the upcoming general elections on Feb 8, 2024. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023