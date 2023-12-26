Nomination papers scrutiny for NA, provincial assembly seats continues

LARKANA - The scrutiny of the nomina­tion papers by the respec­tive returning officers for four (04) National Assembly seats and eight (08) Sindh Assembly seats in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot dis­tricts continued on the first day here on Monday. The re­turning officers drawn from the civil administration had started the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates for the na­tional and provincial assem­bly constituencies, which will continue until December 30, 2023. The returning officers, during the process of scru­tinising nomination papers, will examine and determine their eligibility for contesting the general elections in 2024 within the ambit of law.