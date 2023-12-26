Olympians XI beat Pak Greens XI in Quaid Day exhibition hockey match

LAHORE - Olympians XI edged out Paki­stan Greens XI by a narrow margin of 4-3 in an exhibi­tion Quaid-e-Azam Day hockey match at newly-laid astro-turf of National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Pun­jab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Caretaker Provin­cial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Care­taker Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir were the guests of honour of the high-profile match. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Di­rector Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, DD Ataur Rah­man, DD Chand Perveen, AD M Waseem, coach Zareena Waqar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The high-profile match also witnessed the presence of sev­eral legendary Olympians such as former captain Akhtar Ra­sool, Secretary PHF Rana Mu­jahid, former secretaries PHF Shahbaz Sr and Asif Bajwa, M Saqlain, M Usman, Kh Junaid, M Shafqat and Anjum Saeed.

Wahab Riaz presented sou­venirs to Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Educa­tion Mansoor Qadir prior to the match. He along with other min­isters and DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail also cut a cake to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i- Azam.

The match was organized Punjab Sports Department un­der the directions of DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail, who also distributed prizes among the players and souvenirs to the hockey greats and officials. Secretary PHF Rana Mujahid also presented a souvenir to Dr Asif Tufail.

Talking to media, Wahab Riaz said the presence of such a large number of hockey greats at the match definitely proved to be a big inspiration for young hockey players. He paid great tributes to Quaid-i-Azam for his influential role in the creation of Pakistan. He also greeted Chris­tian community on the occasion of Christmas, lauding their con­tribution in the development of country.

Answering a question, Wahab Riaz said Sports and Youth Af­fairs Department is also going to organise hockey league in a bid to revive the national game of Pakistan. “Sports Board Punjab and PHF are making collective efforts to organize an interna­tional hockey event at National Hockey Stadium,” he added.

Akhtar Rasool was the man­ager, Asif Bajwa was coach while Shahbaz Sr was the captain of Olympians XI. Mujahid Afzal was the skipper of Pakistan Greens XI which was managed by Habib ur Rehman. Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem An­jum was also part of Pakistan Greens playing XI.

Showing glimpses of their illustrious past, the Olympi­ans struck four beautiful goals through Shafqat Malik, Shahbaz Sr, Shahid Gill and M Usman. Pakistan Greens XI also exhib­ited wonderful hockey but lost the match by slim difference. Rana Waleed netted two goals while the third goal was scored by M Ammad the losing team.