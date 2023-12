Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force has released a short video to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah, Radio Pakistan reported on Mon­day. The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah united the Muslims of Sub-Conti­nent as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them. The Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice.