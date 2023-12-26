PCB hosts Christmas dinner at Gaddafi Stadium 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a Christmas dinner here at Gaddafi Stadium, attended by the Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf along with top PCB officials and Christian employees. Address­ing the guests on this occasion, Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating Christ­mas in Pakistan and around the world. We are delighted that you are part of the Pakistan Cricket Board. “You have served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication and the PCB appreci­ates your efforts. I hope that you and your families celebrate with joy and I wish you well.” On the other hand, the Pakistan men’s cricket team took the internet by storm with their kind gesture as they presented Christmas gifts to the Australian players on the sidelines of the training session. The home side was participating in an indoor prac­tice session for the Boxing Day Test when the Pakistan players including captain Shan Masood and coaching staff surprised the rival team with Christmas gifts. Taking to X, the PCB shared the wholesome interaction of the two rival teams. In the video, the Pakistan team can be seen presenting the Australian play­ers and their families with gifts and sweets.