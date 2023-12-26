Pizza delivery boy shot dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A pizza delivery boy was shot dead after minor altercation in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Kashif resident of Man­soorabad was working as a pizza de­livery boy when he was called by one Rashid for delivering pizza in a house situated at Faisal Town Chak 215/R-B.

When the delivery boy delivered pizza and demanded its price amount­ing Rs.3500, an altercation occurred between the customer and the pizza boy. Over this issue, the customer and his accomplices opened fire and seri­ously injured the delivery boy.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

Receiving information, DSP Sa­dar Rana Waseem Faraz and SHO Sadar police station Aftab Waseem rushed to the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmor­tem and started investigation for ar­rest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, spokesman added.

QUAID-E-AZAM DAY CELEBRATED WITH ZEAL

The 147th birth anniversary of Fa­ther of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated here on Monday with due enthusiasm and national fervor.

Special prayers were held in the mosques after Fajr prayers in which the participants prayed rest for the departed soul of the Quaid-e-Azam in addition to progress and pros­perity of Pakistan.

A special function was arranged at the residence of PML-N Divi­sional President Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansar.

Speaking on the occasion, Hajji Akram Ansari paid best tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services ren­dered for the cause of Pakistan.

He also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah and for those Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

He also cut cake to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif while notables of the area includ­ing Hafiz Amjad, Arshad Gujjar, Atif Kisana, Iftikhar Akram Ansari, Faisal Khan, Rana Waris Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Younus Jatt, Kamran Bhatti, Rana Asif Arshad, Zulfiqar Bandesha, Malik Shani, Ka­shif Mehmood Pasha, Shamim Arif, Sabnum Rana, Mudassar Ansari, Malik Adnan, Musa Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

A similar function was also ar­ranged at the ‘Dera’ of a political fig­ure Hajji Hadayat Ali Ansari where former opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan addressed the par­ticipants and stressed the need to promote message of Quaid-e-Azam “work, work and work” for national progress and prosperity.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had created Pakistan and the PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would make it developed and prosperous country of the world by winning the general elections with thump­ing majority.

PML-N Divisional President Wom­en Wing Uzma Raja, Kausar Shani, Hajji Abdul Sattar Ansari, Hajji Iqrar Ansari, Jameel Cheema, Rana Altaf, Adnan Jameel, Shabana She­hzadi, Fauzia Aziz and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council also arranged a painting exhibition to mark the day and display a large number of painting and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to highlight various aspects of his life and his services rendered for cre­ation of Pakistan.