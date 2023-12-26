PM for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Balochistan hydro projects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday stressed upon focusing on the climate resilience and climate finance aspects in all the water projects of Balochistan province and reiterated that progress and prosperity of the people of province were among the top priorities of the government.

The caretaker prime minister chaired a review meeting on the important matters pertaining to Balochistan province. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, Balochistan Education Minister Dr Qadir Baloch, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, Federal Minister for Law and Water Resources Irfan Aslam and other relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief secretary gave a briefing over different projects of the province.

The prime minister further directed for expediting the matters related to the construction of two-lane highway from Khuzdar to Karachi and observed that with its construction, the different parts of the country would get an alternate leeway, besides strengthening of the linkages.

He also asked for an immediate resolution of the financial issues faced by the universities in the province.

The caretaker prime minister directed for constitution of inter-provincial committee with regard to matters of Kachhi Canal project and the inclusion of caretaker minister for planning and caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan provinces as its members.