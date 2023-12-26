PM’s advisor, Islamabad IGP, DC removed to ensure fair polls

ISLAMABAD - In line with the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Com­missioner Islamabad Ir­fan Nawaz Memon have been removed from their respective posts with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the removal of Ahad Khan Cheema from his post of Advisor to Prime Minis­ter for Establishment.

It is pertinent to men­tion here that then-DIG (grade-20) Nasir was appointed as the top cop in the federal capital in May 2022, by the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

In October, the ECP had asked the interior ministry to transfer the officers after different political parties filed complaints against them fearing they may influ­ence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

In November, the in­terior ministry asked the Establishment Di­vision to transfer the Islamabad IG and the deputy commissioner without further delay in light of the directives issued by the ECP. How­ever, the division turned a deaf ear towards the directives.

Last week, the ECP had summoned the Es­tablishment Division secretary, seeking an explanation for not re­moving the officers. The ECP directed the secre­tary to appear before it on December 26.

In a bid to avoid any departmental action or punishment, the authorities removed the officers from their posts just a day before the Establishment Di­vision secretary was to appear before the electoral watchdog. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sikan­dar Sultan Raja had warned the govern­ment officials of strict action if they neglect their duties in the election process and show “political bias”, saying free, fair, and impartial conduct of elections is essential for a thriving democ­racy. “There will be no tolerance for any form of political bias among government employ­ees, and immediate action will be taken if such complaints arise,” the CEC had warned. On the instructions of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister had sent the summary to the Presi­dent for the removal of Ahad Cheema from his post. The President approved the removal of Ahad Cheema on the advice of the prime minister under Article 48 of the Constitution. Earlier, the ECP had also removed cabinet members from the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s interim cabinet due to allegations that they were involved in political activities.