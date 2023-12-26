Tuesday, December 26, 2023
PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif’s birthday

Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid’s Mian Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif birthday celebration was held in constituency NA 119. PML-N women members participated in the ceremony organized by PML-N nominated MPA Kanwal Liaqat.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanawal Liaqat said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and under the dy­namic leadership of Nawaz Sharif the country would start development journey once again.

She said that she was thankful to party leadership that it had reposed confidence in her. Party work­ers raised slogans in favour of their Quaid and cake was also cut.

Our Staff Reporter

