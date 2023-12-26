PNCA’s spectacular drama festival leaves audiences enchanted

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) recently concluded a vibrant three-day drama festival that showcased diverse theatre groups and their exceptional performances. The event, held at PNCA, featured spirited presentations by renowned student groups like Makhluf University, BNU Lahore, NUST Dramatic Club, Quaid-e-Azam Dramatic Club, and Team Master.

The festival commenced with Makhlaf University’s captivating blend of stand-up comedy and Sufi dance, setting the tone for an enthralling cultural extravaganza. Each group contributed uniquely: NUST Dramatic Club presented a captivating play, Quaid-e-Azam Dramatic Club infused humour through stand-up comedy, BNU Lahore wowed the audience with a mesmerizing dance, and Team Master delivered a compelling play.

The presence of Sadia Hayat Khan, a distinguished television artist, as the chief guest added a touch of glamour and prestige to the event. The festival culminated in acknowledging and celebrating the outstanding performers, with Sadia Hayat Khan herself commending the exceptional talent displayed.

Moreover, “Tamasha,” a collaboration between PNCA and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, showcased the talent of 23 university students and theatre groups, creating a melting pot of drama and cultural dances from various regions of Pakistan.

Beyond mere entertainment, the festival aimed to promote healthy activities among the youth and revive interest in theatre within the twin cities.

With its thematic focus on peace, love, and harmony, the event successfully revitalized Pakistan’s cultural vibrancy.

In its grand finale, the three-day drama festival left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Pakistan. The vibrant performances, celebrity presence, and audience engagement collectively depicted a scene of artistic excellence and cultural celebration, leaving behind cherished memories of laughter, contemplation, and a deepened admiration for Pakistan’s rich theatrical heritage.