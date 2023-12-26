Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, raw material

HYDERABAD- Hyderabad Police in their continued drive against nar­cotics and criminals on Mon­day arrested four drug ped­dlers and recovered manipuri and raw material from their possession. SHO Pinyari po­lice station acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on the ware­house of notorious mainpuri dealer Safer Bahlem and ar­rested four accused Tanveer, Shan, Jeshi and Hamza and recovered 800 packets of mainpuri and raw material while their other accomplices managed to escape. The po­lice have registered a case against suspects under Gutka and Manipuri Act.