Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, raw material

STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Hyderabad Police in their continued drive against nar­cotics and criminals on Mon­day arrested four drug ped­dlers and recovered manipuri and raw material from their possession. SHO Pinyari po­lice station acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on the ware­house of notorious mainpuri dealer Safer Bahlem and ar­rested four accused Tanveer, Shan, Jeshi and Hamza and recovered 800 packets of mainpuri and raw material while their other accomplices managed to escape. The po­lice have registered a case against suspects under Gutka and Manipuri Act.

STAFF REPORT

