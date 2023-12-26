Police made foolproof security arrangements on Christmas

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police on Monday made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas. In this regard, more than seven hundred police officers and personnel of the district police performed their duty while the elite force and Muhafaz squad personnel also patrolled around the Churches, said a spokes­man of police.

Traffic police also remained alert to maintain flow of traffic in the city as well. Walk-through gates and metal detectors were placed at entry points of the Churches for checking. Ladies po­lice was also deputed for security duty in the Churches. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally monitored all the se­curity arrangements, he added.

TWO ARRESTED WITH WEAPONS

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Police said that a team of Phularwan police station conducted raids within its jurisdic­tion and arrested Ali Osama and Adnan besides recovering two pistols from them. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and fur­ther investigation was in progress.