PPP says 1977 agitation was disastrous

CEC attention drawn to transfers of police officers in Sindh.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the 1977 agitation against then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was disastrous for the country. PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi said there was a conspiracy against the progress of Pakistan during the 1977 elections.

He emphasized that politicians like Mohammad Ali Durani, cannot distort historical political events. In a media interaction, Senator Waqar Mehdi men­tioned that before the 1977 elections, Rafi Reza, a member of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s cabi­net, had informed him about a global conspiracy. Senator Waqar Mehdi said “dollars” were behind the movement of 1977. The movement fueled by foreign funds pushed the country towards darkness. Paki­stan still bears the consequences of the 1977 move­ment. Senator Waqar Mehdi remarked that from 1972 to 1977, Pakistan experienced a period of rap­id development. He said political awareness among the people was growing, and Islamic countries were becoming stronger, leading to conspiracies against the great leader of the Islamic world, resulting in the initiation of the NAP movement.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said attempts were made to obstruct the path of the PPP. “First, Nawaz Sharif was created as a hurdle, and then Imran Khan was fashioned as another obstacle. Now, Nawaz Sharif has taken away the crown of obstacle from Imran Khan, but both hurdles will face defeat in the elec­tions scheduled for February 8,” he contended.

The PPP leader said his party wanted equal op­portunities for all the candidates in the general elections. Separately, Senator Taj Hyder, in charge of the Central Election Monitoring Cell of the PPP ad­dressed a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner yesterday, drawing attention to the transfers of po­lice officers in Sindh. He said on December 23, eight senior police officers were exchanged between the Election Commission and the Sindh government, which, according to Section 230(f) of the Election Act 2017, are illegal. Senator Taj Haider mentioned in his letter that seven of the eight police officers ap­pointed to report as CPO (Chief Police Officer) and SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) in the districts were given the directive to report as CPO.