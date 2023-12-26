Protection of minorities’ rights govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah on Monday lauded the role of the Christian community in national develop­ment, and said that the entire na­tion held this role of Christian community in high esteem. He termed the wellbeing and protec­tion of the rights of minority com­munities living in the province as one of the top priorities of his government, and said that steps would be taken on priority basis for resolving the issues of all mi­norities including the Christian community.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a del­egation of the Christian commu­nity from Peshawar led by Bishop Humphray Sarfaraz Peter at Chief Minister House. On the occasion a Christmas cake cutting ceremo­ny was held. The ceremony was attended by a delegation of the Christian community from Pesha­war led by Bishop Humphray Sar­faraz Peter.

The Chief Minister, along with the Christian delegates, cut Christ­mas cake and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian commu­nity of the entire country, especial­ly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion the Chief Min­ister directed the authorities con­cerned for necessary steps to im­mediately resolve the urgent nature of issues confronting the Christian community. He further directed for special security ar­rangements in the residential ar­eas of minorities including the Christians. Arshad Hussain shah remarked that his government was planning to launch employ­ment programme for the youth of the province under which mini­mum five lac youth would be im­parted modern skill trainings to enable them get jobs abroad. He said that youth of minority com­munities would be given enough share under the programme.

The delegation expressed grat­itude to the Chief Minister for in­viting them to the Chief Minister House and sharing their joys on Christmas. The delegates also ap­preciated the role of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government in extend­ing timely support to the affectees of Jaranwala incident. The delega­tion, on behalf of the entire Chris­tian community of Peshawar, fe­licitated Arshad Hussain Shah for his new assignment as caretaker Chief Minister and expressed best wishes for his success.

KP CM extends warm wishes to nation on Quaid’s Day

Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, in commemoration of the birth an­niversary of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah, extended warm wishes to the nation on this significant day and urged the nation to renew its com­mitment to making Pakistan an Is­lamic welfare state.

The Chief Minister in his mes­sage acknowledged the relentless efforts and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam in establishing a separate Muslim state.

He emphasised the enduring commitment and unwavering struggle that paved the way for the creation of the blessed country of Pakistan. Reflecting on the princi­pled and scholarly leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Chief Minister highlighted that the nation, under his visionary guidance, emerged as the manifestation of Allah’s gift.

In the context of current crises, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the province of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa to adhere to the prin­ciples of faith, unity, and discipline laid out by the founding father.

CM Arshad Hussain urged every­one to play their role in steering the country away from prevail­ing crises and towards the path of progress. He reiterated that ad­herence to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam is crucial for overcoming challenges and achieving national development.

CM greets office-bearers of Tank Press Club

Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday felicitated the newly elected of­fice-bearers of Tank Press Club. He extended congratulations to the club president Rafiq Ahmed Kun­di, general secretary Sheikh Reh­matullah along with entire cabi­net, on their successful election.