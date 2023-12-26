Protection of minorities’ rights govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday lauded the role of the Christian community in national development, and said that the entire nation held this role of Christian community in high esteem. He termed the wellbeing and protection of the rights of minority communities living in the province as one of the top priorities of his government, and said that steps would be taken on priority basis for resolving the issues of all minorities including the Christian community.
The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Christian community from Peshawar led by Bishop Humphray Sarfaraz Peter at Chief Minister House. On the occasion a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held. The ceremony was attended by a delegation of the Christian community from Peshawar led by Bishop Humphray Sarfaraz Peter.
The Chief Minister, along with the Christian delegates, cut Christmas cake and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community of the entire country, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On the occasion the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to immediately resolve the urgent nature of issues confronting the Christian community. He further directed for special security arrangements in the residential areas of minorities including the Christians. Arshad Hussain shah remarked that his government was planning to launch employment programme for the youth of the province under which minimum five lac youth would be imparted modern skill trainings to enable them get jobs abroad. He said that youth of minority communities would be given enough share under the programme.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inviting them to the Chief Minister House and sharing their joys on Christmas. The delegates also appreciated the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in extending timely support to the affectees of Jaranwala incident. The delegation, on behalf of the entire Christian community of Peshawar, felicitated Arshad Hussain Shah for his new assignment as caretaker Chief Minister and expressed best wishes for his success.
KP CM extends warm wishes to nation on Quaid’s Day
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, extended warm wishes to the nation on this significant day and urged the nation to renew its commitment to making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.
The Chief Minister in his message acknowledged the relentless efforts and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam in establishing a separate Muslim state.
He emphasised the enduring commitment and unwavering struggle that paved the way for the creation of the blessed country of Pakistan. Reflecting on the principled and scholarly leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Chief Minister highlighted that the nation, under his visionary guidance, emerged as the manifestation of Allah’s gift.
In the context of current crises, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adhere to the principles of faith, unity, and discipline laid out by the founding father.
CM Arshad Hussain urged everyone to play their role in steering the country away from prevailing crises and towards the path of progress. He reiterated that adherence to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam is crucial for overcoming challenges and achieving national development.
CM greets office-bearers of Tank Press Club
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Tank Press Club. He extended congratulations to the club president Rafiq Ahmed Kundi, general secretary Sheikh Rehmatullah along with entire cabinet, on their successful election.