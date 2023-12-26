Tuesday, December 26, 2023
PTI files contempt of court petition against ECP in Supreme Court

10:30 PM | December 26, 2023
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a contempt of court petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Supreme Court, citing non-implementation of the decision to ensure a level playing field.

The petition names key figures, including chief secretaries, IGs, the interior secretary, and the election commission secretary as respondents.

Allegations in the petition assert that despite a Dec 22 order, the Election Commission secretary failed to address PTI's grievances. 

Furthermore, it contends that PTI candidates faced harassment and arrests, contravening explicit Supreme Court directives.

The petition singles out IGP Punjab as the orchestrator of actions against PTI, urging contempt of court proceedings against the Election Commission for disregarding the Supreme Court's decision.

Additionally, the petition calls for strict measures against those disobeying the court order.

