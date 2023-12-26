PTI says will challenge ECP verdict on ‘bat’ symbol

ISLAMABAD - The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday said that it would challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision depriving it from the election sym­bol ‘bat’ before the Peshawar High Court today.

At least two PTI lawyers in their separate statements said that the party had decided to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the electoral watchdog’s decision declaring the intra-party polls null and void and would file a petition on December 26.

The PTI in its plea would request the court that the Election Commis­sion’s verdict is legally flawed.

Last week, the ECP had voided the intra-party polls of PTI for the sec­ond time in less than a month with­drawing the election symbol ‘bat’ al­lotted to the party.

PTI lawyer and spokesperson to party founder Imran Khan on legal affairs Naeem Haider Panjutha talk­ing to a private TV channel said that the party had decided to knock doors of the PHC instead of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Giving a reason, he said there were at least 15 cases where the IHC had done “injustice” with the PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan. He hoped that the party would get justice from the court.

Panjutha added that how PTI would get justice from IHC, which in its ruling on the arrest matter of Khan from its premises had said that it was legal.

He said that the IHC observation in cipher case was another exam­ple of same kind of injustice done with the party chief. The higher court had hinted towards awarding death sentence or 14-year impris­onment but the Supreme Court’s remarks in the case are altogether contrary to this, he added.

He claimed that the party was ex­pecting such a decision from the ECP, adding that the order was a question mark on the transparency of election.

He made it clear that no one could deprive the PTI and its voters from the election symbol ‘bat.’