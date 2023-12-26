Tuesday, December 26, 2023
PTI won't challenge Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers: Khosa

PTI won't challenge Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers: Khosa
Web Desk
10:23 PM | December 26, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa said on Tuesday that the PTI would not challenge Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers from any constituency.

The senior lawyer said that PTI would not raise any objections to Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers' acceptance. He emphasised that all political parties including PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif should participate in the elections.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court restored the “bat” as electoral symbol of PTI after suspending the ECP ruling on PTI intra-party polls.

