Punjab faces severe gas and power crisis

LAHORE - Punjab is reeling under a severe gas and power crisis, as shortages reach all-time highs and unannounced loadshedding throws daily life into disarray. The situation in Lahore, the provincial capital, exemplifies the broader challenges gripping the region. The gas shortfall in Punjab has soared to unprecedented levels, with demand for 2,100 million cubic feet per day but supply barely surpassing 1,200 million. This drastic gap has led to plummeting gas pressure, rendering even household stoves inoperable and causing immense inconvenience for residents. Adding to the misery, unannounced power cuts continue despite winter’s reduced electricity demand. Power Division sources attribute the loadshedding to sudden fluctuations in demand and supply, resulting in a shortfall of nearly 5,000 megawatts. Consequently, major cities like Lahore are experiencing up to 5 hours of blackouts, with smaller towns facing even longer outages of up to 8 hours. The crisis extends to the industrial sector as well. In response to the gas shortage and low pressure, Sui Southern Gas Company has announced a 48-hour shutdown for industries, affecting power plants and CNG stations along the way. This additional two-day closure follows a previous 48-hour gas suspension, further crippling crucial industrial operations. The combined pressure of energy shortages and unannounced disruptions is causing substantial hardship and frustration for Punjab’s residents and businesses. With no immediate end in sight, the challenges pose a significant test for the authorities to find solutions and restore normalcy to the lives of millions in the province.