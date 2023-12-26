Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab government on Monday celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in an unprecedented manner at Chief Minister’s office. According to a handout issued here, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and members of the cabinet participated in a cake-cutting ceremony, extending heartfelt wishes to the nation on the revered occasion of the Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary. The CM highlighting the significance of the day said, “The freedom we enjoy today is a result of the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.” He said that Quaidi- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave an exemplary governance model in a short period of time. The CM said that adhering to the principles laid out by the Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan could be transformed into a truly prosperous nation.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703540682.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023